XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

XPO opened at $89.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

