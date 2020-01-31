Xylem Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,242 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?