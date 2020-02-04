Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing