Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. 313,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,548. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,360. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

