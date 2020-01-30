Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $615,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 784,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

