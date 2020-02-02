Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $4.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

Several analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,904,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?