YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:YAYO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. YayYo has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

