Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.60, approximately 1,445,560 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 625,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yelp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

