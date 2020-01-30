Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YTEN. National Securities lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 995.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -25.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

