YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

YYY stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

