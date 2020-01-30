York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 228,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in York Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in York Water by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in York Water by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading