YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on YRCW. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $77,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin