Yu Group (LON:YU) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

YU opened at GBX 122.45 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Yu Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72.75 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.21.

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

