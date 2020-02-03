Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.07 on Monday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

