Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

