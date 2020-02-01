Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.84 Million

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report $141.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $521.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $524.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.90 million, with estimates ranging from $763.85 million to $779.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 32,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $406.25 million, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

