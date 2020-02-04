Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.96). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AERI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $948.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

