Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. 6,509,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,732. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com