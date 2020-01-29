Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

ABG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.22. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

