Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Changyou.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYOU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,481. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com