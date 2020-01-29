Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $666.85 Million

Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post $666.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.36 million. Copa reported sales of $656.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

CPA stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $100.43. 10,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,765. Copa has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after acquiring an additional 321,725 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 453.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

