Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BREW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of BREW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com