Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Deere & Company by 244.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $5,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

