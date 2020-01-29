Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Diana Shipping also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

DSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 152.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

