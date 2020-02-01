Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 19.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 2,782,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com