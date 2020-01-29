Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $8.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

