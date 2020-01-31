Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.72. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,504. General Mills has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

