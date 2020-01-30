Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $395.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.70 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Graco posted sales of $404.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock worth $7,404,209 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $55.01. 1,256,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,474. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

