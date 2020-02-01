Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX also reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LAIX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of LAIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE LAIX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. LAIX has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 3rd quarter worth $3,440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LAIX in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

