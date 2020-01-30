Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.23. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.66. 994,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

