Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. 1,517,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,212. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com