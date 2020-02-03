Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 230.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCYX. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. 410,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,141. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

