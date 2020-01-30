Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Southwest Gas posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

