Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 143,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,700. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $160,569,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com