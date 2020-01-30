Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post $60.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.78 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $258.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.02 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $274.75 million, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $278.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREC. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a PE ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

