January 29, 2020
Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

John Highview

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. 61,153,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,745,996. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

