Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.60. 1,352,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average is $234.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

