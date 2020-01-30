Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Allegion posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. Insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $3,815,894 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 189.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 19.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. Allegion has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $131.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

