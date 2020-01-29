Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $4.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.71 and the lowest is $4.39. Apple reported earnings of $4.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $308.95 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $323.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,354.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

