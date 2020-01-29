Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. 1,614,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,948. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,259,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 157,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

