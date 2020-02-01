Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CAR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. 609,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

