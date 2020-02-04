Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report sales of $10,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE BLU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04. Bellus Health has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,129,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com