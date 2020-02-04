February 4, 2020
Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report sales of $10,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE BLU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04. Bellus Health has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,129,000.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *