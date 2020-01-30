Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) to announce $3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the lowest is $3.14. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

