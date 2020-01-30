Zacks: Analysts Expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.03). Chaparral Energy reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

