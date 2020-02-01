Zacks: Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to report $257.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $269.85 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $244.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $100.20. 592,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $105.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

