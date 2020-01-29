Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $7.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Devon Energy by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 246,100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 657,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,810. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

