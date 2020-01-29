Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.59). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

DO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,399 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter.

DO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $703.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com