Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to announce $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $21.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Eaton stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.27. 3,394,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

