Zacks: Analysts Expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ENI by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,876,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,986,000 after purchasing an additional 649,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,890,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,514,000 after purchasing an additional 259,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 148.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

E traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.75.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

