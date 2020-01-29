January 29, 2020
Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $92.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

